The MTA’s chief of Transit wants to read your frustrated tweets.

Transit president Andy Byford will hold monthly Q&A sessions on Twitter in hopes of talking directly to city commuters on the state of subway, bus and paratransit services. The first session, focusing on subways, will be Thursday, March 29, between 10:30 a.m. and noon.

“I think it’s important to have regular and direct contact with transit riders — that’s why I ride subways and buses everywhere and why I’m excited to do these chats,” said Byford in a statement. “Other members of my staff will be more engaged with customers than ever before by also participating in these chats.”

Byford doesn’t have his own personal Twitter account, but will be fielding questions from the MTA’s Rail Control Center via the MTA’s official @NYCTSubway handle. Riders are encouraged to use the #AskNYCT in their tweets. The MTA’s new chief customer officer, Sarah Meyer, will also join in the session.

Byford, who joined the MTA in January, held similar sessions back in Toronto, where he was the head of the Toronto Transit Commission. Next month, Byford will field questions on bus and Access-A-Ride service. Other Transit officials will jump in to host following sessions, according to the MTA.