MTA express bus driver strikes, critically injures teen pedestrian in Brooklyn

A teenage boy is fighting for his life after an MTA express bus driver struck him at an intersection in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, Saturday morning, Jan. 22, according to police.

The X27 bus driver was heading north on Third Avenue at 11:54 a.m. and made a right turn onto Marine Avenue, where he hit the 15-year-old in the crosswalk, cops said.

Paramedics found the youngster unresponsive with wounds on his body and head and rushed him to NYU Langone Hospital in critical condition.

The 51-year-old male bus driver stayed on the scene, and police did not arrest him, according to the authorities.

The bus was in service at the time of the collision, a police spokesman said.