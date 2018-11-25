MTA nostalgia trains taking riders back to 1930s for holiday season fun

Take a ride on a vintage 1930s R1-9 train, complete with rattan seats.

The Holiday Nostalgia Trains will roll through Manhattan every Sunday through New Year’s Eve. Talia Milgrom-Elcott and her daughter Sela Milgrom-Dorfman, 8, both from of Brooklyn, and her grandmother Shira Milgrom of White Plains on the holiday vintage 1930’s R1-9 train car on Sunday. Photo Credit: Museum of the City of New York

A New York City holiday tradition rolls into town this weekend.

The New York Transit Museum’s annual Holiday Nostalgia Trains will once again take you on a ride back in time.

For just a swipe of a MetroCard ($2.75), vintage 1930s R1-9 trains will take riders on a unique route, starting at the Second Avenue F train station in Lower Manhattan and heading uptown along Sixth Avenue to Rockefeller Center before switching over to the Central Park West line with stops at Columbus Circle and 125th Street in Harlem.

The trains, which were in operation between 1932 and 1977, feature paddle ceiling fans, vintage advertisements, incandescent light bulbs and rattan seats.

Read on for more information on train times and station stops.

Schedule

Every Sunday between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day: Nov. 25, Dec. 2, Dec. 9, Dec. 16, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.

Trains will depart from the Second Avenue F train station at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Trains will depart from the 125th Street A/C/D station at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Stations

Nostalgia trains will only stop at the following stations in both directions: