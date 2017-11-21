A New York City holiday tradition is back – and no, we’re not talking about the windows at Macy’s.

The MTA’s nostalgia train will once again be rolling down the city’s subway tracks this weekend, adding a little holiday old-timiness to the transit system.

For just a swipe of your MetroCard ($2.75) you can hop on the Second Avenue subway line and take a trip back in time.

This year’s nostalgia train is made up of eight R1/9 cars, also called City Cars, from the 1930s, according to the New York Transit Museum. The cars served lines that are no longer used – including the AA, BB, CC, EE and H – from the 1930s through the 1970s, per the MTA.

Plop yourself down on a vintage rattan seat and see what it was like to ride the subway in another era, complete with incandescent light bulbs, drop sash-style windows, ceiling fans and roll signs.

Celebrate the magic of the holiday season on our vintage fleet. Find out more here: https://t.co/Bp9irmwwst. pic.twitter.com/LTG49zMKM8 — NY Transit Museum (@NYTransitMuseum) November 21, 2017

In celebration of the Second Avenue subway’s upcoming first anniversary, this year’s nostalgia train will run on the F line between Second Avenue and Lexington Avenue-63rd Street and then switch to the Q line up to the Second Avenue-96th Street stop. Rides will be available every Sunday through Christmas Eve: Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 10, Dec. 17 and Dec. 24.

For more information on train times, click here.