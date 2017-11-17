The city's large retailers never disappoint when it comes to their holiday window displays, and this year is no different.

Prepare your eyes for a feast of richly colored, snow globe-like environments, from whimsical, bejeweled dinosaurs around a ringmaster at Bergdorf Goodman to a modern-day Santa Claus looking in on his world at Lord & Taylor.

There is much to see this season and you shouldn't miss out, so we've compiled a list of the coolest and the most nostalgic windows around.