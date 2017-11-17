The city's large retailers never disappoint when it comes to their holiday window displays, and this year is no different.

Prepare your eyes for a feast of richly colored, snow globe-like environments, from whimsical, bejeweled dinosaurs around a ringmaster at Bergdorf Goodman to a modern-day Santa Claus looking in on his world at Lord & Taylor.

There is much to see this season and you shouldn't miss out, so we've compiled a list of the coolest and the most nostalgic windows around.

Macy's

Macy's Herald Square is focused on presents, of
Macy's Herald Square is focused on presents, of course: Six windows along Broadway are united under the theme of "The Perfect Gift Brings People Together." Windows on Seventh Avenue include a nod to FAO Schwartz, whose "Return to Wonder" collection is being sold at ... Macy's. (Credit: Rajvi Desai)

Barneys (downtown)

"Haas for the Holidays" springs from the brains of creative twin duo The Haas Brothers, and extends beyond windows to interiors and gifts. The windows at the downtown location (101 Seventh Ave.) rely on Rowdy Roddy Viper to tell the theme of "Snake Love, Not War." (Credit: Barneys New York Inc.)

Barneys (Madison Avenue)

The four windows at 660 Madison Ave. aim
The four windows at 660 Madison Ave. aim to tell a story of evolution. The brightly colored "Mushroom Singularity" (pictured) includes hand-beaded pieces. (Credit: Barneys New York Inc.)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany would not be Tiffany if it didn't
Tiffany would not be Tiffany if it didn't sparkle for the holiday season. One window window features a Christmas tree dripping in diamonds; another sports a-mini Rockefeller Center (pictured), with Prometheus in gold leaf and a jewel-trimmed tree and another of a snow-capped city silhouette with a chandelier and more. (727 Fifth Ave.) (Credit: Tiffany & Co.)

Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany's jewel-topped tree sparkles next to a small
Tiffany's jewel-topped tree sparkles next to a small blue gift box set on a mini chair. (Credit: Tiffany & Co.)

Lord & Taylor

The animated displays offer a glimpse into a
The animated displays offer a glimpse into a world with high-fiving polar bears, a vintage circus and a modern-day Santa checking up on children. This year's theme -- and Lord & Taylor's 80th annual holiday display -- is "The Best and the Brightest." (424 Fifth Ave.) (Credit: Getty Images / Cindy Ord)

Lord & Taylor's

Among the five windows in Lord & Taylor's
Among the five windows in Lord & Taylor's display is an NYC-centric one featuring iconic buildings and moving taxis. (Credit: Getty Images / Cindy Ord)