New L trains to hit the tracks this fall

The scene outside the Bedford Avenue L train subway station in Williamsburg Brooklyn, on April 16, 2015. Photo Credit: YouTube/ amNewYork

Passengers on the ever-crowded L train will be able to breath a bit easier this fall when the MTA plans to add seven more roundtrips on weekday afternoons, amNewYork has learned.

The new L train service is part of a $1.6 million package of changes that also add runs on the No. 2, 7 and M lines to “accurately meet customer demand” and comply with subway loading guidelines, according to a letter from NYC Transit to the MTA’s Permanent Citizens Advisory Council.

“Record ridership dictates that this is the kind of thing that should be happening, where we have capacity,” MTA board member Andrew Albert said in response to the new service.

Other service boosts include two more roundtrips on the No. 2 and No. 7 lines on weeknights and an extra round trip on the M line, with a northbound run in the morning and a southbound trip in the afternoon.

D train riders, however, will lose some service: a round trip will be cut from weekday service, meaning one less southbound trip in the morning and northbound trip in the afternoon. An MTA spokesman declined to comment.