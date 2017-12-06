New Jersey Transit riders were rescued from a disabled train that got stuck in a tunnel near Penn Station Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The train, a 10:47 a.m. departure from the Raritan Valley Line, stalled at about 12:45 p.m., though each train car still had light and heat, a New Jersey Transit spokeswoman said. It was not immediately clear what caused the train to become disabled or how many passengers were on board.

A rescue train arrived at the scene at about 1:25 p.m. and pulled the stranded train into Penn Station.

No injuries were reported during the incident, according to New Jersey Transit.