New York City’s year-old ferry service could carry as many as 9 million annual passengers by 2023 — twice as many as projected before the program launched, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

Speaking in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, de Blasio said the city would pump more money into a larger fleet as a result of the new projection. The proposed budget he presented last week includes about $300 million for new 350-passenger ferries, better docks and piers, and an additional home port for ferry maintenance.

NYC Ferry, launched last year, serves routes in four boroughs for $2.75 for a one-way ticket, in addition to the free Staten Island ferry.

By comparison, there were 1.75 billion subway trips in 2016, according to the most recent MTA figures.