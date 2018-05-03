LATEST PAPER
84° Good Morning
84° Good Morning
Transit

NYC Ferry could serve 9 million passengers by 2023: Mayor de Blasio

The city plans to pump more money into a larger fleet as a result of the new projection.

NYC Ferry service could expand to serve 9

NYC Ferry service could expand to serve 9 million people, the mayor announced on Thursday. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

New York City’s year-old ferry service could carry as many as 9 million annual passengers by 2023 — twice as many as projected before the program launched, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

Speaking in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, de Blasio said the city would pump more money into a larger fleet as a result of the new projection. The proposed budget he presented last week includes about $300 million for new 350-passenger ferries, better docks and piers, and an additional home port for ferry maintenance.

NYC Ferry, launched last year, serves routes in four boroughs for $2.75 for a one-way ticket, in addition to the free Staten Island ferry.

By comparison, there were 1.75 billion subway trips in 2016, according to the most recent MTA figures.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

News photos & videos

Democratic Socialists of America members march down University May Day protesters take over Manhattan parks
Alec Baldwin, Neil Young and Nicole Wallace are 26 celebs Trump has burned on Twitter
Trump frequently tweets his thoughts on politics on Trump calls Ronny Jackson allegations 'slander'
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the L train shutdown
David Bowie-themed art sprawls across the station. David Bowie subway takeover draws crowds
The Pepacton, one of 19 reservoirs that are How does New York City get its water?