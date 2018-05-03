Transit NYC Ferry could serve 9 million passengers by 2023: Mayor de Blasio The city plans to pump more money into a larger fleet as a result of the new projection. NYC Ferry service could expand to serve 9 million people, the mayor announced on Thursday. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew Updated May 3, 2018 11:20 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email New York City’s year-old ferry service could carry as many as 9 million annual passengers by 2023 — twice as many as projected before the program launched, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday. Speaking in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, de Blasio said the city would pump more money into a larger fleet as a result of the new projection. The proposed budget he presented last week includes about $300 million for new 350-passenger ferries, better docks and piers, and an additional home port for ferry maintenance. NYC Ferry, launched last year, serves routes in four boroughs for $2.75 for a one-way ticket, in addition to the free Staten Island ferry. By comparison, there were 1.75 billion subway trips in 2016, according to the most recent MTA figures. By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.