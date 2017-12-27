An NYC Ferry got stuck after running into a sandbar off the Rockaways on Wednesday evening.

Fire Department officials said all 27 passengers on board were safe and no injuries have been reported.

Authorities were in the process of evacuating the passengers from the ferry around 8 p.m., an FDNY spokesman said. The ferry will then be towed to land, he added.

The ferry departed Rockaway at 5:15 p.m, then ran aground in the area of Rockaway Point Boulevard and Beach 201st Street near Breezy Point around 6 p.m.

The city’s fire department and police department, and the U.S. Coast Guard were on the scene.

An NYC Ferry spokeswoman said “all other NYC Ferry service continues to operate on schedule and without interruption.”

With Lauren Cook