The rider was trapped at the 191st Street station in Inwood.

Firefighters rescued a trapped subway rider through an elevator’s escape hatch in  Manhattan, officials said.

The FDNY pulled out the man from the stuck elevator shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday after an emergency call at 12:40 a.m., according to an agency spokesman.

The rider was trapped at the 191st Street station in Inwood, the MTA said.