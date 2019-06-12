The e-hail cap could carry on.

The city will pursue making permanent its limit on vehicle licenses for companies like Uber and Lyft in an attempt to cut congestion, according to a source.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce the news Wednesday afternoon, alongside a brand-new cap to limit the time e-hail drivers spend cruising around Manhattan’s core without a passenger.

De Blasio’s office declined to comment on the details, which were outlined in a draft news release obtained by amNewYork.

The City Council passed a temporary cap on e-hail licenses last summer, which was initially set to run through August of 2019 as the city studied the impact the huge increase of e-hail vehicles had on slowing traffic speeds. The limitation on vehicle licenses was the first of its kind in the country and was viewed as a victory for local governments looking to further regulate ride-hailing companies.

More than 80,000 licensed vehicles associated with ride-hailing apps are currently operating in New York City.

The city expects the two measures together to speed up traffic in the evening rush hour by up to 10%, while also increasing driver earnings citywide by as much as 20%.

Meera Joshi, the city’s former Taxi & Limousine Commissioner, has criticized ride-hailing companies for their business model, which relies on flooding the city streets with empty cars to ensure a high availability of drivers, keeping wait times low. The practice increases congestion and makes it harder for drivers to make a living, she has said.

Ride-hail vehicles travel around the city without passengers 41% of the time, according to the city.

Through a forthcoming rule, the city could ensure companies meet its new “cruising” limits by issuing penalties or suspending and revoking company licenses to operate in New York.