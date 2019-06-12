Transit Cap on e-hail services to be extended by Mayor de Blasio, source says Mayor Bill De Blasio is set to extend the cap on e-hails on Wednesday afternoon, a source said. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert By Vincent Barone vin.barone@amny.com @vinbarone Updated June 12, 2019 12:25 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email The e-hail cap could carry on. The city will pursue making permanent its limit on vehicle licenses for companies like Uber and Lyft in an attempt to cut congestion, according to a source. Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce the news Wednesday afternoon, alongside a brand-new cap to limit the time e-hail drivers spend cruising around Manhattan’s core without a passenger. De Blasio’s office declined to comment on the details, which were outlined in a draft news release obtained by amNewYork. The City Council passed a temporary cap on e-hail licenses last summer, which was initially set to run through August of 2019 as the city studied the impact the huge increase of e-hail vehicles had on slowing traffic speeds. The limitation on vehicle licenses was the first of its kind in the country and was viewed as a victory for local governments looking to further regulate ride-hailing companies. More than 80,000 licensed vehicles associated with ride-hailing apps are currently operating in New York City. The city expects the two measures together to speed up traffic in the evening rush hour by up to 10%, while also increasing driver earnings citywide by as much as 20%. Meera Joshi, the city’s former Taxi & Limousine Commissioner, has criticized ride-hailing companies for their business model, which relies on flooding the city streets with empty cars to ensure a high availability of drivers, keeping wait times low. The practice increases congestion and makes it harder for drivers to make a living, she has said. Ride-hail vehicles travel around the city without passengers 41% of the time, according to the city. Through a forthcoming rule, the city could ensure companies meet its new “cruising” limits by issuing penalties or suspending and revoking company licenses to operate in New York. By Vincent Barone vin.barone@amny.com @vinbarone Vin has been covering transportation at amNewYork since 2016. He first landed on the beat at his hometown newspaper, the Staten Island Advance, in 2014. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.