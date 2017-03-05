Overnight D, B train service in Bronx altered for MTA Fastrack repairs

Commuters are advised to transfer from the D to the 4 line at 161st Street.

D train service in the Bronx will be suspended for a second week, due to the MTA’s Fastrack repairs program. Photo Credit: NBC / Ron Batzdorff

Overnight D train service will be suspended in the Bronx for a second week as the MTA continues its maintenance and cleaning along the line.

Beginning Monday, March 6, and lasting through Friday, March 10, D trains won’t run between 161st Street-Yankee Stadium and 205th Street station from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. B train service on the line will end early each night.

Commuters are advised to transfer from the D to the 4 line at 161st Street-Yankee Stadium. Free shuttle buses will provide connecting service between the 205th Street station and the 4 train’s Mosholu Parkway station.

This will mark the second straight week of interruptions for the MTA’s Fastrack program, which focuses on repairs, maintenance and cleaning of the subway system. During the last Fastrack closure, along the Sixth Avenue line, crews removed 225,500 pounds of scrap debris, serviced 18 switches and replaced 49 rails, among other work.