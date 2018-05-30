LATEST PAPER
67° Good Morning
67° Good Morning
Transit

Park Slope’s 9th Street, where crash killed 2 children, will be redesigned

The mayor is expected to announce the redesign plan Wednesday.

The Park Slope crash on March 5 killed

The Park Slope crash on March 5 killed two children. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

A redesign plan for the Park Slope street where a car crash killed two children nearly three months ago will be announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio Wednesday, his office said.

De Blasio is expected to reveal the Ninth Street redesign plan and push state lawmakers to expand speed camera legislation at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection where there deadly crash occurred.

On March 5, 44-year-old Dorothy Bruns blew through a red light at Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue and hit 1-year-old Joshua Lew; 4-year-old Abigail Blumenstein; their mothers, Lauren Lew, 33, and Ruth Ann Blumenstein, 34; and a 46-year-old man. The children died and both women were severely injured. Blumenstein, a Tony Award-winning actress better known by her stage name Ruthie Ann Miles, was pregnant at the time. She lost her unborn baby earlier this month because of injuries she sustained in the crash, her lawyer said.

Park Slope waits for safety upgrades 2 months after crash

DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg had promised details of a Ninth Street redesign within weeks after the deadly crash.

Bruns, who suffers from seizures and was allegedly told by doctors that she shouldn’t drive, was charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment, among other charges. She pleaded not guilty at an arraignment on May 3.

Following the crash, advocates restored calls for improvements to Ninth Street, a busy, two-lane road that runs through the heart of Park Slope and provides direct access to Prospect Park.

“We have been calling for changes on this street and streets like it for years, and nothing has been done,” Park Slope resident Doug Gordon said at a rally the day after the crash.

Shortly after, Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg promised that a “detailed plan” for safety improvements was coming.

Gordon and other community advocates hope the plan will include pedestrian-friendly features like protected bike lanes with pedestrian islands and curb extensions.

With Vincent Barone and Lauren Cook

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

News photos & videos

This Memorial Day weekend, you can get away 9 Memorial Day weekend trips for the car-free New Yorker
Fergie turned a rainy New York afternoon into Fergie's 'Glamorous' subway ride
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the L train shutdown
A quick ride on NYC Ferry will land Ditch the subway and take a ferry to these fun spots
Democratic Socialists of America members march down University May Day protesters take over Manhattan parks