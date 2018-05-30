A redesign plan for the Park Slope street where a car crash killed two children nearly three months ago will be announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio Wednesday, his office said.

De Blasio is expected to reveal the Ninth Street redesign plan and push state lawmakers to expand speed camera legislation at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection where there deadly crash occurred.

On March 5, 44-year-old Dorothy Bruns blew through a red light at Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue and hit 1-year-old Joshua Lew; 4-year-old Abigail Blumenstein; their mothers, Lauren Lew, 33, and Ruth Ann Blumenstein, 34; and a 46-year-old man. The children died and both women were severely injured. Blumenstein, a Tony Award-winning actress better known by her stage name Ruthie Ann Miles, was pregnant at the time. She lost her unborn baby earlier this month because of injuries she sustained in the crash, her lawyer said.

Bruns, who suffers from seizures and was allegedly told by doctors that she shouldn’t drive, was charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment, among other charges. She pleaded not guilty at an arraignment on May 3.

Following the crash, advocates restored calls for improvements to Ninth Street, a busy, two-lane road that runs through the heart of Park Slope and provides direct access to Prospect Park.

“We have been calling for changes on this street and streets like it for years, and nothing has been done,” Park Slope resident Doug Gordon said at a rally the day after the crash.

Shortly after, Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg promised that a “detailed plan” for safety improvements was coming.

Gordon and other community advocates hope the plan will include pedestrian-friendly features like protected bike lanes with pedestrian islands and curb extensions.

With Vincent Barone and Lauren Cook