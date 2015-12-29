Penn Station, Goldman Sachs most popular with Lyft users

The app company released its passenger trip data as part of its first “Lyftie Awards.”

Goldman Sachs is the top New York City office destination for car service app Lyft users, while The Frying Pan in Chelsea is the most popular bar to be dropped off at.

The app company released its passenger trip data on Tuesday as part of its first “Lyftie Awards.”

Almost 90% of Lyft’s top destinations were transit spots, like Penn Station. More users went to Penn Station than anywhere else. The app company says they are often the first or last leg for public transit trips.

The most visited restaurant was Catch in the Meatpacking District; for museums, it was The Met.

San Francisco-based Lyft, a competitor of Uber, first came to New York City in 2014. Uber launched in 2011.