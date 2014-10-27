Rikers Island bound bus hits taxi, minivan, injuring 10

An MTA bus heading toward Rikers Island hit a weaving taxi and then a mini van, injuring 10 people Monday afternoon, an MTA spokeswoman said.

The Q100 bus was only a few miles from the prison when it hit the left side of the taxi, which was weaving in and around the bus, the spokeswoman said. The bus then went on to strike a mini van near the corner of 21st Street and 23rd Avenue in Astoria at about 2:50 p.m.

A total of 10 people were injured, including seven who suffered serious injuries, an FDNY spokesman said. All 10 were treated at area hospitals.

It was not immediately clear how many people inured were passengers on the bus.