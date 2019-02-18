Several stints of weeknight closures are coming to the B and D lines in the Bronx over the next three weeks, according to the MTA.

The service outages will take place between 161st Street-Yankee Stadium and Norwood-205th Street on both lines over the course of the next three weeks, with service canceled from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The first string of outages will run overnight between Tuesday, Feb. 19, and Friday, Feb. 22. They’ll return again during the week of Feb. 25 and then again during the week of March 4.

The interruptions will accommodate the latest repairs scheduled under the authority’s FASTRACK program, which gives workers more time to repair and clean tracks and related equipment.

Service on the D line will be suspended in each direction, stopping at Yankee Stadium, with B service ending early each night of the work.

The MTA is advising riders to take the 4 instead, and to transfer between the D and the 4 at Yankee Stadium to complete their trips.

The authority will be running free shuttle service between the 4 line’s Mosholu Parkway station and the D line’s Norwood-205th Street station during the outages.