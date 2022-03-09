‘Worst subway ride of my entire life!’: Village signal problem triggers subway delays for hours Wednesday morning

A signal problem at the W 4th Street-Washington Square station derailed commutes for many New Yorkers Wednesday morning causing subway delays for more than three hours as the MTA rerouted or suspended service along its 6th Avenue line, carrying B, D, F, and M trains.

The transit troubles started around 8:45 a.m. with the signal malfunction at the Greenwich Village stop, and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority diverted D and B trains to the C and A lines over on 8th Avenue.

At 9:38, the M line no longer ran in either direction between Delancey St-Essex Street station in the Lower East Side and Forest Hills-71 Av in Queens, and the B train was suspended entirely around 10:08 a.m.

Some southbound F trains bypassed Manhattan by running on the E line from Jackson Heights to Queens Plaza, and then continuing along the G line to Bergen Street in Brooklyn, while other F trains ran along the E from Jackson Heights to W 4 St-Wash Sq.

Some southbound D trains switched to the A line from 59 St-Columbus Circle to Jay St-MetroTech in Brooklyn, then rode along the F line to Coney Island.

MTA’s New York City Transit account warned to expect “extensive delays” on lines running on 6th Avenue which now had to share the tracks with those running on 8th avenue, carrying the A, C, and E trains.

Stranded straphangers quickly took to social media to vent at the MTA.

“The worst subway ride of my entire life! Stuck for over 90 minutes now on this F train. Absolutely unacceptable,” wrote Elizabeth Ortiz on Twitter. “At 6 months pregnant, this is causing me a tremendous amount of stress and anxiety! Do better!”

About three-and-a-half hours after the initial outage, MTA announced that they fixed the signal issue at 12:17 p.m., but added there would still be leftover delays as they bring trains back onto schedules on the A, C, E, B, D, F, and M lines.