A teen was found dead on the subway tracks at Bushwick-Aberdeen station on June 22, 2023.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

One teenage boy is dead and another is in the hospital after they were discovered unresponsive on the L train tracks in Bushwick, Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Bushwick Avenue-Aberdeen Street stop on the L line at about 1:45 pm Thursday, according to police. Officers found the two male teens on the tracks, with one discovered unconscious and unresponsive, and with severe head trauma; the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other teen was found with body trauma, and was taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park, where he is reportedly in stable condition.

Police could not say how the two teens ended up in the condition they were found in, but ABC7 cited witnesses saying the teens were subway surfing. Witnesses told the news outlet the teens were knocked off the top of the subway train as it entered the tunnel where the station is located.

The incident caused significant delays for L train commuters, with Manhattan-bound trains not going past the Atlantic Avenue stop in East New York, while Canarsie-bound trains did not go beyond Myrtle Avenue in Bushwick.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.