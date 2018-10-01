Attention motorists: It’s that time of year again, the General Assembly of the United Nations runs now through Oct. 5.

As dignitaries from around the world converge on the city, various streets on the East Side will be closed to accommodate travel around the United Nations building, located at 405 E. 42nd St.

Each day will feel like a new puzzle for drivers in Manhattan. But don't fret, here is your cheat sheet for avoiding the traffic nightmare.

The following streets will be closed this week at the discretion of the NYPD.

FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and Willis Avenue Bridge/RFK Bridge

Area bounded by 60th Street, 34th Street, First Avenue and Third Avenue

Area bounded by 54th Street, 48th Street, First Avenue and Madison Avenue

Sixth Avenue between 50th and 59th streets

Grand Army Plaza between 58th and 60th streets

Fifth Avenue between 56th and 59th streets

Madison Avenue between 42nd and 58th streets

Madison Avenue between 76th and 77th streets

Park Avenue between 76th and 77th streets

FDR Drive Service Road between 48th and 49th streets

77th Street between Madison and Park avenues

76th Street between Madison and Park avenues

61st Street between Fifth and Park avenues

59th Street between Seventh and Fifth avenues

58th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue

57th Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive

56th Street between Sixth and Fifth avenues

55th Street between Seventh and Madison avenues

54th Street between Seventh and Madison avenues

53rd Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive

52nd Street between Seventh and Sixth avenues

50th Street between Sixth Avenue and FDR Drive

51st Street between Seventh and First avenues

49th Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

48th Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

42nd Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive

34th Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive

Little West Street between First Place and Battery Place

Battery Place between First Place and Little West Street

First Place between Battery Place and Little West Street