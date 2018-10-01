Transit UN General Assembly traffic guide: Manhattan street closures Each day will feel like a new puzzle for drivers in Manhattan. Police congregate at First Avenue and East 42nd Street as the United Nations General Assembly convenes on Sept. 24. Photo Credit: John Roca By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated October 1, 2018 1:03 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Attention motorists: It’s that time of year again, the General Assembly of the United Nations runs now through Oct. 5. As dignitaries from around the world converge on the city, various streets on the East Side will be closed to accommodate travel around the United Nations building, located at 405 E. 42nd St. Each day will feel like a new puzzle for drivers in Manhattan. But don't fret, here is your cheat sheet for avoiding the traffic nightmare. The following streets will be closed this week at the discretion of the NYPD. FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and Willis Avenue Bridge/RFK Bridge Area bounded by 60th Street, 34th Street, First Avenue and Third Avenue Area bounded by 54th Street, 48th Street, First Avenue and Madison Avenue Sixth Avenue between 50th and 59th streets Grand Army Plaza between 58th and 60th streets Fifth Avenue between 56th and 59th streets Madison Avenue between 42nd and 58th streets Madison Avenue between 76th and 77th streets Park Avenue between 76th and 77th streets FDR Drive Service Road between 48th and 49th streets 77th Street between Madison and Park avenues 76th Street between Madison and Park avenues 61st Street between Fifth and Park avenues 59th Street between Seventh and Fifth avenues 58th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue 57th Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive 56th Street between Sixth and Fifth avenues 55th Street between Seventh and Madison avenues 54th Street between Seventh and Madison avenues 53rd Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive 52nd Street between Seventh and Sixth avenues 50th Street between Sixth Avenue and FDR Drive 51st Street between Seventh and First avenues 49th Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road 48th Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road 42nd Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive 34th Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive Little West Street between First Place and Battery Place Battery Place between First Place and Little West Street First Place between Battery Place and Little West Street By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic What to know about the UN General AssemblyTrump elicited laughter during his speech to world leaders when he bragged about his presidency. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.