Uber now charging $2 to hail green and yellow cabs

The change to its UberT service began on Wednesday.

Now might be a good time for Uber fans to get their cab hailing arm muscles back into shape.

The company is now charging a $2 booking fee to hail green and yellow cabs through its popular app. That’s on top of the cost of the ride itself.

The company says the $2 is a booking fee passed from the driver to Uber “to cover costs associated with provisioning the platform.” Those costs include the use of an iPhone, data plan, lead generation and more.

The company says a similar booking fee is charged in other cities that use the e-hailing platform.

Uber is one of a handful of companies whose forays into the taxi industry have disrupted how people go about hailing cabs.