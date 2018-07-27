City Council Speaker Corey Johnson voiced support on Friday for a package of bills aimed at reigning in the for-hire vehicle industry.

The City Council’s newly formed committee on the industry has been working on the bills for months and while Johnson said they are still subject to change, he feels confident the legislation now meets lawmakers’ intended goals of creating parity between services, supporting drivers, combating congestion and incentivizing accessibility.

“I feel like we’re in a good spot,” Johnson said of his confidence in getting the legislation passed. “People recognize we need to do something here.”

The legislative package comes during a contentious time for e-hail services operating in the city, as elected officials grapple with increasing congestion on city streets that has made it harder for drivers across all sectors to earn a decent living. In May, taxi and livery drivers rallied on the steps of City Hall in favor of tighter regulations on app-based services like Uber and Lyft after five licensed taxi drivers took their own lives in the course of five months.

Among the bills is a resurrected piece of legislation from Councilman Stephen Levin that would suspend issuance of new for-hire vehicle licenses for a year, with exception to wheelchair accessible vehicles, while a study is conducted on the industry’s impacts on the city.

Levin said the bill is a “thoughtful and measured” approach to a market that is already saturated, if not oversaturated.

“I believe that this bill makes a lot of sense now because of the growth — even in the last three years — that we’ve seen, and it’s put a lot of pressure on drivers,” Levin said.

Uber and Lyft, however, argue the bills do nothing to curb congestion and favor taxi medallion owners.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“This would take New York back to an era of standing on the corner and hoping to get a ride,” a spokesman for Lyft said on Friday. “Wait times would increase significantly and driver earnings and job opportunities would shrink.”

A spokeswoman for Uber also argued that the proposed pause on for-hire vehicle licenses would hurt outer-borough residents.

“The City Council’s Uber cap will leave New Yorkers stranded while doing nothing to prevent congestion, fix the subways, and help struggling taxi medallion owners,” the Uber spokeswoman said. “The council’s cap will hurt riders outside Manhattan who have come to rely on Uber because their communities have long been ignored by yellow taxis and do not have reliable access to public transit.”

It was unclear when the council might vote on the legislation, but the new push for the bills by Johnson suggests it could be soon.

Here’s what you need to know about the package of City Council bills:

New license for high-volume e-hail services

Sponsored by Councilman Ruben Diaz Sr.

The legislation would require companies serving more than 10,000 trips a day to acquire a new license, the cost of which would be determined by the Taxi and Limousine Commission. The license would be valid for two years and an applicant would be required to submit an environmental review as well as a business plan that demonstrates a need to operate in the area. The companies would also have to turn over trip data to the TLC.

Minimum payment standards for drivers

Sponsored by Councilman Brad Lander

In an effort to ensure appropriate compensation, the TLC would be required to create a minimum pay standard for drivers. The bill also would allow the TLC to study whether it should set a minimum fare standard and gives the commission the authority to apply such a standard if deemed necessary.

Yearlong study and cap on new for-hire vehicle licenses

Sponsored by Councilman Levin

The legislation calls for a suspension on issuing for-hire vehicle licenses while the TLC conducts a yearlong study examining the impacts of the industry on the city. Licenses for wheelchair accessible vehicles will continue to be issued during the study and there is a provision in the bill that would allow the TLC to reinstitute license issuance at any time during the study if it won’t increase congestion. The study will analyze how often drivers’ cars are in use, income and traffic congestion. E-hail companies also would be required to hand over trip data to the TLC.

Waiving license fees for wheelchair accessible vehicles

Sponsored by Councilman Diaz

In an effort to increase availability, drivers with a wheelchair accessible car or taxi would not be subject to licensing fees.

Lowering fines for illegal curbside hails

Sponsored by Councilman Diaz

The legislation would roll the cost of fines against livery drivers caught picking up street hails in any hail-exclusionary zone back to 2016 levels. Fines would range from $250 to $350 for a first offense, $350 and higher for a second offense, and revocation of a for-hire vehicle license for a third offense.