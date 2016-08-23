Vintage subway cars from New York Transit Museum to take passengers to Rockaway Park

Take a trip out to Rockaway Park onboard a subway car from the 1920s.

All aboard the nostalgia train!

This Saturday, the New York Transit Museum is offering a trip back in time with a ride out to Rockaway Park on vintage subway cars from the 1920s.

The museum’s D-Type Triplex and BMT Standard cars will leave at 10 a.m. from the Transit Museum at Boerum Place and Schermerhorn Street in Brooklyn and head to Beach 116th Street in Queens for some end-of-summer fun.

Built to maximize capacity and help ease overcrowding, each BMT Standard car offers 78 seats and can hold 182 people. In service from 1916 to 1969, the Standard cars brought many new features to the subway, according to the museum, including larger windows, brighter lighting and center doors that facilitated faster movement while getting on and off the train.

According to the Transit Museum, the Triplex cars were ordered back in 1924 in an effort to replace old wooden cars. The Triplex is so large – 137 feet long — you could fit two Standard cars inside. It also features an enclosed passageway to allow passengers to walk from one car to another.

You can purchase tickets in advance at nytransitmuseum.org/Rockaways2016.