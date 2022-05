Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

In this edition of Meet the Candidates 2022, Emmy winner Jane Hanson speaks with Delsenia Glover, a candidate for New York’s 70th State Assembly District. A longtime advocate for tenant rights, Glover’s primary focus is the affordable housing crisis. She is running a people powered, grassroots campaign against the incumbent, with a goal of ensuring that all families in her community have a safe and affordable neighborhood with a high quality of life.

Check out all of our interviews with 2022 political candidates here!