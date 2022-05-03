In this edition of Meet the Candidates 2022, Emmy winner Jane Hanson speaks with Delsenia Glover, a candidate for New York’s 70th State Assembly District. A longtime advocate for tenant rights, Glover’s primary focus is the affordable housing crisis. She is running a people powered, grassroots campaign against the incumbent, with a goal of ensuring that all families in her community have a safe and affordable neighborhood with a high quality of life.

