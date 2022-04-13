Video | Stop fraud and criminal scammers

Criminal scammers are everywhere. All forms of fraud – phone, online, email, texts and in-person – have seen a remarkable spike in the past two years.

Kathy Stokes, Director of Fraud Protection Prevention Programs with AARP educates listeners on top scams, how to spot them and how AARP is leading the initiative to change how our society responds to financial fraud in the latest Schneps Media webinar.

Panelists include Stokes as well as Kat Fisher, Associate State Director of Community Engagement, AARP New York.