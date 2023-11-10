Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Queens Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, an outspoken critic of the Israeli government, took to social media to share a profanity-laced voicemail his office received from a man advocating for the “death of all Muslims.”

Mamdani, a Ugandan-born Muslim who represents Astoria, shared the bigoted voicemail on social media, where the angry caller could be heard berating him for his support for Palestine amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“This is a voicemail I received,” he wrote. “It’s a result of our President, Governor, Mayor, and many of my colleagues consistently dehumanizing Palestinians. If you believe Palestinians aren’t worthy of life, don’t be surprised when people apply your logic to anyone they associate with Palestine.”

The caller, who is not identified in the voicemail, took aim at not just Mamdani — but all Muslims.

“I want you to come down here and f—ing spout that rhetoric about ‘peace with Palestinians,” the caller said. “Death to all Muslim men, women, children, hamsters, birds, dogs, and cats.”

“I hope your first born child dies of brain cancer,” he continued.

Mamdani, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, has been an outspoken advocate for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, as nearly 11,000 Palestinians have reportedly died in Gaza as a result of the fighting, including over 4,500 children. Their deaths follow a brutal terrorist attack where 1,400 Israelis were slaughtered by Hamas and approximately 250 kidnapped.

Israeli leaders, along with President Joe Biden’s administration, have rejected calls for a ceasefire, as the Israel Defense Forces continue their assault on Gaza in an effort to root out Hamas militants.

Commenters on Mamdani’s social media post expressed outrage at the caller’s language, and largely defended the assemblymember.

“Oh wow, I’m so sorry Zohran. Thank you for sharing, I wish it wasn’t like this. Thanks for being an incredible legislator and community leader,” one woman wrote. “Sending love from a Jewish Astorian who thinks Zohran and the work his office is doing for NY’ers is incredible.”

“This inspired me to finally call and thank your team for the support of a ceasefire. I’m so glad to be represented by you,” another posted. “Thank you.”

Mamdani was arrested last month while joining a Jewish-led protest in Brooklyn against the war. He has been using his platform to rally for a halt to the hostilities.

“Tonight we are on the brink of genocide of the Palestinian people. Following the horrific murders of Israelis, we are seeing that Israel intends to level Gaza and is escalating its actions, including the indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians,” said Mamdani at the time.

Mamdani has been critic of Israel for some time.

The Queens pol, for example, sponsored a bill earlier this year that would stop non-profits registered in New York from using their tax-exempt donations to fund Israeli settler organizations. Called the Not On Our Dime Act, which has languished in committee in the legislature’s lower chamber, the bill would give the state attorney general the power to revoke a charity’s tax-exempt status if it violated the ban on settlement funding.