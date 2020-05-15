Two questioned for fatally shooting 25-year-old man in West Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police have taken two men into custody in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man in Belmont.

Julian Oden was discovered inside of his home at in the confines of the 48th Precinct with a bullet wound to the torso at about 2:27 a.m. today, according to the NYPD.

When EMS arrived, he was rushed to close-by Saint Barnabas Hospital where Oden was pronounced dead.

Sources close to the investigation say that two guns were recovered at the scene and a motive is not yet clear at the time.

Early into the investigation, police have not yet charged the two suspects in custody though sources are confident that these men are responsible for the killing as one was identified by Oden’s wife.

Anyone with information in regard to the fatal shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.