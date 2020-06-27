VIDEO: Bronx creep brutally attacks woman during rape attempt in lobby

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Disturbing video that the NYPD released on Saturday morning shows a violent man choking and assaulting a woman inside a Bronx apartment building lobby on Friday morning during an attempted rape.

Police said the incident happened at 8 a.m. on June 26 inside a building near Reservoir Oval West and East 210th Street, a few steps from Williamsbridge Oval Park.

According to law enforcement sources, the creep followed the 27-year-old victim out of the apartment building and then grabbed her.

The edited video footage shows the suspect pulling the woman inside the lobby, then briefly wrapping her in a headlock before throwing her to the ground.

Cops said he repeatedly punched the victim’s face while attempting to take her clothing off. The victim screamed and managed to fight off her attacker, who ran out of the building. He was last seen heading toward Bainbridge Avenue.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the woman to a local hospital for treatment of multiple facial and arm bruises.

Police also released a security camera photo of the suspect. He’s pictured wearing a black baseball cap with a nondescript white logo; a red t-shirt with the numbers 67 written in white, and the word POLO written in black; light camouflage pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.