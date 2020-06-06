Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
BrooklynManhattanPolice & FireQueens

LIVE UPDATES: Protests continue across New York City seeking end to racial injustice

Robert Pozarycki
2 hours ago
Protesters take a knee at Gantry Plaza State Park on June 6, 2020. (Photo by Dean Moses)

New Yorkers are again protesting Saturday seeking an end to police brutality and racial injustice following the May 25 police-involved murder of Minneapolis resident George Floyd.

Protests are currently taking place all across Manhattan, from Union Square up to Harlem.

Some rain fell on protesters at the corner of 5th Avenue and 34th Street, but the march went on. A band provide music to keep things moving.

Early this morning, protesters gathered in Queens at Gantry Plaza State Park calling for reform.

There was a protest outside Archbishop Molloy High School in Briarwood, Queens among students and alumni who are fed up with reports of racism and intolerance at the academic institution.

Another protest on the steps of the Queens County Criminal Court House had marchers singing “Happy Birthday” to Breonna Taylor, a victim of police brutality in Kentucky, who would’ve turned 27 on June 5.

The big crowd was last seen heading down Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills, making their case for justice known.

In Brooklyn, more than 3,000 protesters made their way from Grand Army Plaza to Barclays Center at about 2 p.m. with massive demonstrations continuing along Flatbush Avenue.

Additional protests are scheduled for later today in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Stay tuned to amNY.com for further updates.

You may also like

AMNY Newsletter

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help.