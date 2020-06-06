LIVE UPDATES: Protests continue across New York City seeking end to racial injustice

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New Yorkers are again protesting Saturday seeking an end to police brutality and racial injustice following the May 25 police-involved murder of Minneapolis resident George Floyd.

Protests are currently taking place all across Manhattan, from Union Square up to Harlem.

The resistance revival choir https://t.co/FAAMDXOg6C — Emily (@EmSlapstheBass) June 6, 2020

#TheTakeBack: Thousands of protesters marching from 110th & Central Park West in #Harlem. They started gathering near Frederick Douglass Circle and are walking close to 8 miles to #WashingtonSquarePark. Many are wearing face coverings and chanting #BlackLivesMattters @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/QBa2gdZiL0 — Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) June 6, 2020

Protesters are filing into Washington Square Park pic.twitter.com/G8EoOvh28H — Emily (@EmSlapstheBass) June 6, 2020

Some rain fell on protesters at the corner of 5th Avenue and 34th Street, but the march went on. A band provide music to keep things moving.

Early this morning, protesters gathered in Queens at Gantry Plaza State Park calling for reform.

#Demonstrators lay on the ground for about 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time #GeorgeFloyd was held down by police officers in #Minneapolis #GantryPlazaStatePark #queens pic.twitter.com/PBNuUseFbp — Dean_Moses (@Dean_Moses) June 6, 2020

There was a protest outside Archbishop Molloy High School in Briarwood, Queens among students and alumni who are fed up with reports of racism and intolerance at the academic institution.

Another protest on the steps of the Queens County Criminal Court House had marchers singing “Happy Birthday” to Breonna Taylor, a victim of police brutality in Kentucky, who would’ve turned 27 on June 5.

The big crowd was last seen heading down Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills, making their case for justice known.

In Brooklyn, more than 3,000 protesters made their way from Grand Army Plaza to Barclays Center at about 2 p.m. with massive demonstrations continuing along Flatbush Avenue.

Massive demonstration marching from Grand Army Plaza up Flatbush Ave, towards Barclays. At least a thousand from what I can see. #nycprotests pic.twitter.com/VhEnJ3iZjb — Lucas Brady Woods (@lucasinthewoods) June 6, 2020

Police scanners estimate about 3500 protestors just arrived at Barclays from Grand Army Plaza. Thanks to the anonymous source consistently sending us aerials of these crowds! pic.twitter.com/mU7CQQPp3x — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) June 6, 2020

Additional protests are scheduled for later today in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

