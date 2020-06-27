Seven people wounded in three morning shootings across Brooklyn and Manhattan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Bullets flew once again across the streets of Brooklyn and Manhattan early Saturday morning, as seven people were injured in three more shootings amid a surge in gun violence across New York.

Law enforcement sources said the first incident happened at 4:14 a.m. on June 27, when a gunman opened fire on a crowd at a house party in Brooklyn, injuring four people.

The incident happened at a home on Rockaway Parkway near Avenue B in Canarsie. Police said the unidentified gunman walked in on the bash and started pulling the trigger.

Authorities said that a 25-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman were shot in the leg; a 30-year-old woman took a bullet to her thigh; and a 36-year-old man was shot in the knee.

Paramedics brought all four victims to nearby Brookdale University Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

About a half-hour later, at 4:42 a.m., two men sustained injuries after being caught in a drive-by shooting along Avenue K near East 94th Street, also in Canarsie.

Law enforcement sources said an unidentified individual inside a vehicle pulled up to the location and began opening fire. The suspect hit two men, both aged 26. One victim suffered a gunshot wound to his buttocks, while the other took a bullet to his leg.

Both victims wound up at Brookdale Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

No arrests have been made in the Brooklyn shootings, police reported.

The third shooting took place on the Upper West Side of Manhattan at around 8 a.m., when a 26-year-old man was shot inside an apartment building on West 62nd Street near Amsterdam Avenue, right around the corner from Lincoln Center.

Cops from the 20th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the victim in a hallway with gunshot wounds to his back and leg.

Responding paramedics rushed the victim to Cornell University Hospital; he is expected to make a recovery.

At this time, police have not established a motive for the shooting, or a description of a suspect.

The three Saturday morning incidents continue the recent spike in shootings across New York City. The NYPD reported recently that shootings increased 64% during May; homicides also surged by 79.1% during the month.

As the NYPD battles the shooting spike, city government is debating whether to slash the department’s budget by up to a billion dollars and reallocate those resources toward youth and education programs.

Anyone with information regarding the latest shootings in Brooklyn and Manhattan can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.