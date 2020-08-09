Subway creep armed with hypodermic needle robs and gropes woman on Brooklyn train

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the public’s help in finding a creep who brandished a needle while robbing and then groping a young woman on board a subway train in Brooklyn last week.

The NYPD released late on Saturday night video footage of the suspect wanted in the Aug. 6 attack, which took place at 11:40 a.m. on board a Middle Village-bound M train heading toward the Central Avenue station in Bushwick.

Police said the suspect first approached a 49-year-old man, grabbed him by the shoulder and demanded his money. Sources said the man handed the perpetrator $4 in cash.

Moments later, authorities said, the perpetrator walked up to a 24-year-old woman, displayed the needle and demanded her money. The victim then handed over $10 to the suspect, who then grabbed her buttocks.

After the M train stopped at Central Avenue, cops said, the suspect departed the train and fled out of the station.

The incident was reported to the 83rd Precinct and NYPD Transit District 33. No injuries were reported.

In the video footage police released, the suspect is shown wearing an open black short-sleeved shirt, tan shorts and white-and-black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.