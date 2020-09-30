Brooklyn-based bowling alley to open new location on the Lower East Side

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A popular Williamsburg bowling alley is opening a brand new location on the Lower East Side this week.

The Gutter will hold its grand opening for its newest location at Essex Crossing, located in the lower level of 77 Essex Street between Delancey and Broome, on Oct. 1. The Brooklyn-based company also has an alley in Long Island City in addition to its original Williamsburg location.

“We’re thrilled to be part of Essex Crossing on the Lower East Side, one of the city’s most vibrant neighborhoods,” said The Gutter L.E.S. Owner Todd C. Powers. “We look forward to seeing you on the lanes.”

The 12-lane bowling alley is the first bowling alley on the Lower East Side and will be open every day from noon to 4 a.m. Kids are welcome when accompanied by an adult 21+ until 7 p.m. After 7 p.m. is 21+ only.

Outdoor dining will be available along Ludlow Street as well as indoor dining at 25% capacity starting Oct. 1. The Gutter is following State and Federal guidelines and is taking additional precautions to ensure the safety of all guests and staff.

The bowling alley also features brick over pizza and a 100-foot bar topped with reclaimed bowling lanes that serves up to 24 craft beers on tap, as well as a variety of spirits, hard seltzers, and ciders. The Gutter has also installed vintage pinball machines, classic table games, and four large screen TVs.

“We are excited to welcome NYC’s best bowling venue, The Gutter, to Essex Crossing as the first bowling alley on the Lower East Side,” said Prusik group principal S. Andrew Katz. “From the Gutter and International Center of Photography to the historic Essex Market and the Market Line, Essex Crossing is open for business and we’re excited to welcome visitors back this fall.”

For more information on hours, menus, safety protocols, rules for bowling and more, visit the Gutter LES website at www.TheGutterBarLES.com.