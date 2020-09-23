Chelsea businesses called to participate in campaign to boost their business following COVID-19

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As New York City continues to rebuild amid the pandemic, a new outreach program is emerging to help businesses in Chelsea bounce back.

The Greenwich Village Chelsea Chamber of Commerce (GVCCC) is partnering with the All In NYC program, a citywide revitalization effort dedicated to boosting businesses, to start All In Chelsea, a month-long campaign meant to promote Chelsea businesses that are struggling following the pandemic.

From Oct. 1-31, those that participate in All In Chelsea will have their businesses featured on All in NYC and All in Chelsea websites and social media platforms in an effort to draw more attention and bring new customers to the business. The posts will highlight the business’s services and products while connecting you to resources that GVCCC can offer to help your business.

Businesses that participate in All In Chelsea will be encouraged to host specials and deals during the campaign, such as Buy One, Get One offers or discounts on a future purchase. Mastercard will support the All In NYC program through a robust digital media campaign and statement credit offers from qualifying businesses.

All In Chelsea is free for any business to participate. Those who are interested in participating in the campaign can fill out an intake form, which is available here.