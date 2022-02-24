GSTQ opens month-long pop-up in SoHo

GSTQ, the fashion brand created by Dany Garcia, hosts a pop-up store in SoHo from Feb. 24. to March 19.

The month-long pop-up will add a new aesthetic and energy to the neighborhood. GSTQ is revolutionizing the style of the fashion industry.

“Having launched direct-to-consumer, a brick-and-mortar experience is our way of engaging with our community and letting the fashion world know we’ve arrived,” Garcia, Founder of GSTQ, said. “Our brand exists to provide our community the tools and opportunities they need in order to excel, and this experience is contributing to that purpose.”

The event will host various public and private activities featuring GSTQ brand campaigns, shopping events, and more! With a personal appearance by GSTQ’s newly named brand ambassador, Robin Arzón.

“GSTQ and I are a perfect fit,” Arzón said. “Movement is at the heart of each of our missions, and, as two Latinx women, I’m so happy Dany and I have this opportunity to lift one another up.”

The pop-up is located at 149 Mercer Street. For more information, visit, https://gstq.com/.