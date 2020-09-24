New York City-based antique shop to open new location in Hell’s Kitchen

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The country’s leading architectural salvage company based in New York City announced that they will be opening their flagship store in Hell’s Kitchen next month.

Olde Good Things will open the new shop at 333 West 52nd Street. The 8,000 square foot store will officially open to the public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 2.

“We have been part of the New York City retail landscape for more than 25 years and we remain committed to the city and its residents,” said Jim DiGiacoma, Olde Good Things board member. “Our 8,000 square foot, two floor showroom is sure to become a true destination for both locals and out-of-town visitors, as well as architects, decorators and designers.”

The flagship store will feature a fresh look and signature architecturally salvaged items from some of New York’s legendary buildings. The new showroom will feature reclaimed architectural treasures including mantels, gates, columns, windows, as well as mirrors, lighting and plumbing.

The new retail store is the third New York City location. Olde Good Things currently has two other Manhattan locations including the Bowery and Broadway’s Upper West Side, as well as one in Los Angeles and two in Scranton, PA.

“Our stores will continue to offer architectural treasures that have been upcycled from the most prestigious New York historic hotels, Broadway theaters, prominent commercial buildings and industrial warehouses to create the most unique retail experience for the consumer,” adds DiGiacoma.

For more information, visit ogtstore.com.