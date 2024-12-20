Party City to go out of business for good: reports

Party City closed 22 stores nationwide, including two in Manhattan and one in the Bronx. The 223 West 34th St., pictured, is one that were shuttered.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Party City is reportedly shutting down operations of all of its stores, including its New York City locations.

According to CNN, on Friday, Dec. 20, CEO Barry Litwin told Party City corporate employees in a meeting that the party supply chain would be “winding down” operations effective immediately and that this was the last day of employment.

For nearly 40 years, Party City cemented itself as the largest and leading party supply store in the country. The chain currently has 24 stores open across New York City and Long Island: two each in Manhattan, Staten Island and The Bronx, one in Queens, three in Brooklyn and 14 across Long Island.

Party City initially declared bankruptcy in January 2023. In March 2023, it was announced that Party City would be closing three locations in New York City: two in Manhattan and one in the Bronx. The closures were among 22 store closures that were taking place across the country.

However, Party City was able to pull itself out of bankruptcy one month after Litwin, who was appointed as CEO four months ago, was brought into the fold.

amNewYork Metro has reached out to Party City for comment.