STILL RACING TO DELIVER: How are quick-commerce grocery delivery workers treated in New York City?

This is the third part in amNewYork Metro’s series “Still Racing to Deliver,” a follow-up to our five-part series exploring the proliferation of quick-commerce grocery services in New York City. In “Still Racing to Deliver,” we catch up with the industry, which has changed rapidly in the last ten months, and how it has impacted the city, local businesses, and more. Click here to read the first and second installments.

The success of any delivery business, no matter how large, popular, or well-monied it is, is its fleet of delivery workers. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers earn a living flying through the city on electric bicycles, picking up and dropping off food orders.

Quick-commerce delivery apps promised they would treat their delivery workers differently. Up until they arrived on the scene, most delivery workers were contractors, or gig workers. They would sign up with DoorDash, or UberEats, or GrubHub — or, perhaps all three — and take work as it became available. There was no official hiring process or set schedule for any one deliverista, and many enjoyed the flexibility and freedom.

But gig work has plenty of downsides. With no formal contract or salary agreement, pay can be unpredictable, sick time nonexistent, and labor laws hard to enforce. Companies like Gorillas and JOKR chose to hire their delivery workers as full or part-time employees, promising regular hours, a guaranteed salary, benefits, and equipment like bikes and protective clothing.

It seemed like a solution to the most common delivery-worker woes, but not everyone was convinced.

“I think that is a false promise,” Hildalyn Colón Hernández, policy director at La Deliveristas Unidos, told amNY Metro last year. “You’re part-time, or you’re earning minimum wage. But the work that they do, they should be earning even more. Just the idea that they are employees doesn’t mean that they don’t deal with issues of disqualifications, non-transparency, tips that get stolen.”

New apps and legal grey areas

In 2021, the New York City Council voted to pass a package of bills that expanded and enhanced protections for delivery workers — but the legislation specifically targeted gig workers, not employees, so it seemed the grocery delivery apps would be exempt from the laws when they took effect last spring.

Even so, most of the apps were already ahead of the curve — offering pay at or above minimum wage, providing bikes and equipment, and guaranteeing their workers receive 100% of their tips.

What the venture-capitalist backed apps didn’t account for was shutting down, and many of them did. Companies like JOKR, 1520, and more, each boasting rapid expansion and hundreds of employees, closed suddenly.

Even those companies that made it through, like Gorillas and Getir, have been forced to cut their workforces.

According to data collected by the New York State Department of Labor, the number of people employed as “couriers and messengers” in New York City grew from 24,800 in to 35,800 from September to December 2021. That number dropped steadily through the first half of 2022, but has remained steady at about 23,000 from April to July.

Employees at quick-commerce grocery apps are likely not protected under local laws like the Grocery Worker Retention Act, which requires the new owners of grocery stores to retain previous employees for at least 90 days.

“No one, Getir included, has been immune to the market forces at play: from global inflation and economic contraction, coupled with the geopolitical forces currently affecting Europe and the US, all of us in the delivery space have been faced with having to make difficult decisions this year,” said Langston Duggar, U.S Head of Operations at Getir.

Duggar declined to say how many employees Getir laid off. All of their employees, whether they’re full or part time, are W-2 salaried workers who make at least $17 per hour and are eligible for benefits after three months on the job, Duggar said.

Getir delivery workers keep 100% of their tips, he said, which a Getir driver confirmed separately to amNY Metro. Delivery workers working for Gorillas also keep all of their tips, an employee said.

Safety and new regulations for delivery workers

Adequate pay isn’t the only issue facing delivery workers of all kinds in New York City. Food delivery is a notoriously difficult and dangerous job, requiring delivery workers to cycle at all hours and in all kinds of weather.

Speeding cars, rain and snowstorms, and even assailants all pose a threat to delivery workers, and some critics said apps promising a full grocery order within 15 minutes would further endanger riders and pedestrians or other cyclists contending with speeding e-bikes. Nearly half of the city’s delivery workers have been involved in a crash, according to a joint study conducted by La Deliveristas Unidos and Cornell University.

“I, unfortunately, have the hard job to get the calls … 14 workers died last year. It is a very difficult challenge to explain to family members that they’re not coming home because of the high risk of what these workers confront,” Colón Hernández said at a June hearing held by the city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.

Last fall, DoorDash, who ventured into the quick-delivery service when they launched their first DashMart location in New York City in December, launched “SafeDash” in partnership with security company ADT. The program included a number of new in-app options so Dashers could quickly contact ADT or the police if they found themselves in an unsafe situation.

This year, DoorDash partnered with La Deliveristas Unidos to host a workshop on workers’ rights and protections. The event was canceled at the last minute, reported news outlet The City, as members of the Deliveristas criticized the company’s practices and treatment of their workers.

In February, as lawmakers prepared to introduce legislation regulating quick-commerce grocery delivery apps in the New York City Council, Gorillas dropped their 10-minute promise, according to the New York Post, because they “have never favored fast delivery at the risk of our riders.”

“Speed of work is a major health and safety risk factor, to meet delivery demands, workers have to adapt unsafe practices like speeding, using their phones while driving, running red lights, skipping lunch breaks and bathroom breaks, which can lead to worker fatigue, illness and fatal accidents,” said Eman Faris, Director of Advocacy at the CUNY Urban Food Policy Institute, at the June DCWP hearing.

Those risks are especially prevalent for gig workers who do not have consistent work or pay, Faris said. Salaried employees at Getir and Gorillas are guaranteed regular pay and hours regardless of order demand.

Getir outfits their deliver workers with purple-and-yellow equipment like jackets, pants, gloves and helmets, Duggar said, and their electric bicycles and scooters are speed-restricted. There is no penalty for a delayed delivery, he told amNY.

“Our business model and technology is what drives our speed: facilitating our logistics to make rapid delivery possible,” he said. “We do not promise exact delivery times and never push our delivery riders for faster deliveries. Getir also has a dedicated safety team providing comprehensive safety training before riders ever get on a bike or scooter.”

Each Getir warehouse also has a break room and a bathroom for employees, Duggar said. Among the laws passed by the council this year is a bill mandating restaurants allow delivery workers to use their restrooms, since people delivering for DoorDash or GrubHub don’t have central locations to return to with facilities to use.