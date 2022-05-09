Top Workplaces 2022 | Graham Windham tells its story: From establishing the first private orphanage in NYC to helping modern families succeed

Founded in New York City in 1806 by a group of dedicated forward-looking women, including Isabella Graham and Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, Graham Windham has been a leading innovator in providing support for children and families in New York City for more than two centuries!

Today, Graham provides a full range of programs so that children and their families succeed. Grahamʼs services include after-school programs, mental and behavioral health services, education, career coaching, internship programs, a range of parenting supports, foster care and adoption services. Since its founding, Graham has been developing and implementing innovative approaches that lead to life-changing outcomes. Graham seeks out great ideas and uses data, as well as input from children, families, staff, and community, to create new services and practices. Due to their success, our approaches have been adopted citywide and nationally

We are proudly part of neighborhoods in the Bronx, Harlem and Brooklyn where Graham reaches over 4,500 young people and their families each year. We like to come to work, and we love working with parents, children, teens, foster parents, and members of our communities.

Under the leadership of Kimberly “Kym” Hardy Watson, Graham Windhamʼs first Black American President & CEO, our team is dedicated to providing real, meaningful, and effective help, no matter what. Our impact is strengthened by the diverse team of dedicated professionals that comprise our workforce. If you would like to learn more about opportunities to join our team, visit our Career Page or email our Talent Team at: talentteam@graham-windham.org.