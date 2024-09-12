Nominations now open for 2025 NYC Top Workplaces

If you have a great workplace, here is your chance to shout about it. Earn recognition as a New York City Top Workplace.

For the fifth year, amNewYork Metro and Schneps Media will honor quality workplace culture in New York City. Any organization with 50 or more employees in the five boroughs is eligible to earn Top Workplaces recognition.

The nomination deadline is Oct. 18. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private, non-profit, a school, or even a government agency.

Companies will be honored in spring 2025. To nominate an employer or for more information on the awards, just go to amny.com/nominate or call (917) 722-6928.

There is no cost to participate. To qualify as a New York City Top Workplace, employees evaluate their workplace using a short 25-question survey that takes about 5 minutes to complete. Companies will be surveyed through January.

Energage, the Pennsylvania-based research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

“Top Workplaces awards are a celebration of good news,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “They exemplify the significance of a people-first workplace experience, reminding us that employees are the heart of any thriving organization.”

For the 2024 awards, more than 10,000 organizations in New York City were invited to survey their employees. Based on employee survey feedback, 49 earned recognition as Top Workplaces.