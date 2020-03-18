Democratic leader Schumer criticizes Trump’s call for $1,000 checks

BY RICHARD COWAN

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday warned of an economic recession as the coronavirus spreads through the country and criticized the Trump administration’s latest call for issuing $1,000 checks to Americans in response.

“The coronavirus is slowing our economy to a near standstill and we are almost certainly anticipating a recession,” Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor. He added that expanded unemployment benefits would be a more effective way of helping workers than a $1,000 check from Washington.