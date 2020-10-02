White House says Trump ‘not incapacitated’; report says prez has mild symptoms

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY JEFF MASON

The White House tried to reassure Americans on Friday that President Donald Trump was still working from isolation, after his bombshell announcement that he had caught the coronavirus threw the administration and presidential race into uncertainty.

Trump, who has played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic from the outset, said he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the deadly virus and were going into quarantine.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported Friday morning that President Trump had been seen exhibiting mild, cold-like symptoms during his appearance at the Trump National Country Club in Bedminster, NJ on Thursday. Citing two unnamed sources, the paper reported that the president seemed to exhibit lethargy; he had come into contact with about 100 people.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy took to Twitter Friday to urge anyone who attended the fundraiser to get tested for COVID-19 and take other precautions.

We urge everyone who attended yesterday's event in Bedminster to take full precautions, including self-quarantining and getting tested for #COVID19. Find your nearest testing location: https://t.co/JZg9mGpUuV. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 2, 2020

Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a statement wishing the Trumps well in their recovery, and advising New Yorkers to wear masks.

“My thoughts are with President Trump and the First Lady and I wish them a full and speedy recovery,” Cuomo said. “This virus is vicious and spreads easily. Wear a mask. Let’s all look out for each other.”

Wall Street tumbled at news of one of the biggest health scares involving an American president for decades, with the S&P 500 plunging more than 1.5% at the opening.

“The president is not incapacitated. He is actually working from the residence,” a senior White House official said.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife tested negative, a Pence spokesman said. The White House official said Pence would work from his own residence and his staff was being kept separated from Trump’s staff “out of an abundance of caution.”

But the official acknowledged that the president’s illness would force him to cancel travel plans with just 31 days left to go until the presidential election. Polls show Trump trailing his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump said in a tweet early on Friday morning.

Biden said on Twitter that he and his wife Jill wished Trump and the first lady a speedy recovery. “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” he said.

Just hours before Trump’s announcement, Trump had proclaimed the pandemic almost over, while Biden had tweeted accusing Trump of trying to distract from a “failed COVID-19 response” that led to the deaths of more than 200,000 Americans from the disease.

Trump, 74, is at high risk because of his age weight. He has remained in good health during his time in office but is not known to exercise regularly or to follow a healthy diet.

Trump understated the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak in its early stages and has repeatedly predicted it would go away. He rarely wears a mask and regularly mocks others including Biden for wearing them so often.

Trump advisers acknowledged that they would have to rip up their plans for the final weeks of the election campaign. Trump has held in-person rallies with supporters who mainly decline to wear masks, and has mocked Biden for avoiding such events.

“It’s so early to kind of know what’s going to happen but clearly it changes the dynamic from us being able to travel and show enormous energy and support from the rallies, which has been part of our calculation,” a Trump adviser said.

Trump’s positive test also means that others at the highest levels of the U.S. government have been exposed and may have to quarantine, too. A White House official said early on Friday that contact tracing was under way.

Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, said he expected the president to carry out his duties “without disruption” while he recovers.

“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” Conley wrote in a memo that was distributed to the press.

Leaders around the world wished Trump a speedy recovery.

On Thursday night, shortly after Trump predicted the pandemic’s end was in sight, news broke that Hope Hicks, a top adviser and trusted aide, had tested positive for the virus. Hicks traveled with the president on Air Force One on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Trump flew to New Jersey after White House officials learned of Hicks’s symptoms, and attended a fundraiser at his golf club and delivered a speech. Trump was in close contact with other people, including campaign supporters, at a roundtable event.

Meanwhile, in a related story, Republican National Committee Chairperson Ronna McDaniel has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to CNN. She had apparently received the diagnoses as a member of her family, with whom she had contact, contracted the illness.

With reporting by Robert Pozarycki