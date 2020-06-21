With next reopening phase starting, NYC sees continued low COVID-19 numbers

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Coronavirus cases continue to be low across New York City, with just 1.2% of more than 33,000 residents tested Saturday coming back positive for the illness.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that figure as part of a statewide update on the pandemic through a Sunday press release.

“The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, and as we reopen New York safely and incrementally, the state government will continue to provide timely information so that New Yorkers can make educated decisions for themselves and their families,” Cuomo said. “Yesterday, less than 1% of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state were positive, which means we continue to be on the right path toward defeating the virus.”

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 were down to 1,142 on Saturday, while 332 people were hospitalized in intensive care units. There were also 15 deaths, one of the lowest daily totals since the crisis began.

At its peak in early April, New York state went through a six-day stretch in which it lost more than 700 people per day to the illness.

New York City embarks on Phase 2 reopening tomorrow, June 22. Hair salons, offices, and car dealerships will be permitted to reopen under limitations. Restaurants will be able to offer outdoor seating options, and retailers may permit a limited number of customers into their shops.

Since the crisis began March 1, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, more than 208,000 New Yorkers tested positive for coronavirus, and there have been at least 17,563 confirmed deaths related to the illness.