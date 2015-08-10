2015 Vendy Award Nominees announced

Now’s the time to dine at one of NYC’s best food trucks!
Before your new favorite mobile eatery wins a Vendy and gains infamous block-long lines, check out some of the rookies, old favorites and dessert nominees for the 11th Annual Vendy Awards, the Oscars of the food truck world.
The 2015 Vendy Awards will take place on Governors Island on September 12th, with tickets for the all-you-can-eat affair now on sale starting at $100.
Deciding who wins the coveted Vendy titles will be a panel of six esteemed judges including FoodbabyNY (and his dad), F Seetoh (a Singaporean street food expert consulting on Bourdain Market) and Marco Carrión, commissioner of New York City’s Community Affairs Unit.
And the 2015 nominees are…
Vendy Cup (New York City’s best food vendor)
Snowday
Guandong Cheong Fun
Souvlaki Lady
Hard Times Sundaes
Biryani House
Street Drinks (new category for liquids!)
Tea+Milk
Renegade Lemonade
Catalina’s Champurrado
CoCo & Co
Best Juice Uptown
Rookie of the Year (best new vendor of 2015)
Old Traditional Polish
Coney Shack Tacos
Lil Zeus Lunch Box
Kaya NYC
Shuka Truck
The Best Market Vendor
Gumbo Bros
Home Frites
Burmese Bites
Carnitas El Atorodera
Your Panda
Best Dessert
Butter & Scotch
Squish Marshmallows
Booqoo Beinets
Doughnuttery
Play J Ice Cream