2015 Vendy Award Nominees announced

The Oscars of the food truck world will return on Saturday, September 12th.

Now’s the time to dine at one of NYC’s best food trucks!

Before your new favorite mobile eatery wins a Vendy and gains infamous block-long lines, check out some of the rookies, old favorites and dessert nominees for the 11th Annual Vendy Awards, the Oscars of the food truck world.

The 2015 Vendy Awards will take place on Governors Island on September 12th, with tickets for the all-you-can-eat affair now on sale starting at $100.

Deciding who wins the coveted Vendy titles will be a panel of six esteemed judges including FoodbabyNY (and his dad), F Seetoh (a Singaporean street food expert consulting on Bourdain Market) and Marco Carrión, commissioner of New York City’s Community Affairs Unit.

And the 2015 nominees are…

Vendy Cup (New York City’s best food vendor)

Snowday

Guandong Cheong Fun

Souvlaki Lady

Hard Times Sundaes

Biryani House

Street Drinks (new category for liquids!)

Tea+Milk

Renegade Lemonade

Catalina’s Champurrado

CoCo & Co

Best Juice Uptown

Rookie of the Year (best new vendor of 2015)

Old Traditional Polish

Coney Shack Tacos

Lil Zeus Lunch Box

Kaya NYC

Shuka Truck

The Best Market Vendor

Gumbo Bros

Home Frites

Burmese Bites

Carnitas El Atorodera

Your Panda

Best Dessert

Butter & Scotch

Squish Marshmallows

Booqoo Beinets

Doughnuttery

Play J Ice Cream