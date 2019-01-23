Valentine's Day can be an expensive experience in New York City, especially if you're looking for a table for two without breaking the bank.

Luckily, there are a lot of restaurants that offer reasonable prices and specials, and they've got ambience, too, so there's really no need to skip paying rent this month to impress your boo.

Scroll down to see where you can find romantic dinners for $75 per person or less.

DiWine Restaurant & Bar ($120 for two): Astoria's wine bar is throwing a jazz-era party with a prix fixe menu that includes some of its most popular dishes (chicken, short ribs, scallops) and two themed cocktails (a "Glitter Valentine" and a "Jack Rose"). For extra effect, the Chris Beaudry Trio will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. (41-15 31st Ave., 718-1355, diwineonline.com)

Brooklyn Winery ($130 for two): Each table at Brooklyn Winery under its glass ceiling or in its cozy wine bar will have its own taper candles and flowers to create a romantic evening for the two of you. For $65 each, you'll get a three-course prix fixe menu with the ability to add a custom wine pairing. RSVP at reservations@bkwinery.com (213 N. Eighth St., 347-763-1506, bkwinery.com/valentines-day)

Baar Barr ($150 for two): Hip Indian eatery Baar Baar is welcoming guests on Valentine's Day weekend (Feb. 14-16) with a glass of champagne and live entertainment, including a DJ. The menu per person includes one small plate, including a duck shami kebab or a tofu chili roll, one large plate, such as paneer and zucchini sandwich or butter poached lobster, and one side. Desserts include spice chocolate mousse or petits fours. (13 E. First St., 212-228-1200, baarbaarnyc.com)

Bistro Pierre Lapin ($150 for two): This French bistro offers dinner by candlelight. Choose from appetizers like foie gras terrine, steak tartare and oysters with champagne; mains such as famous poulet pour deux or Chateaubriand for two; and desserts including passion fruit pavlova, chocolate mousse and more. (99 Bank St., 212-858-6600, pierresnyc.com)

Hortus ($130 for two): If you're a fan of modern Asian cuisine and want an intimate dining experience, check out Hortus in NoMad, which is offering a free glass of champagne to each guest and a menu that includes Special Asian Black Truffle Noodle, grilled beef with galbi sauce, crispy sea urchin, yuzu tare angel wing, and for dessert, a Thai tea crème brûlée among others. (271 Fifth Ave., 646-858-3784, hortusnyc.com)

Ferris ($150 for two): With cozy banquettes for a romantic night and an open chef's counter for a more exciting one, Ferris offers two seatings — from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for $75 per person and 7 p.m. to close for $90 per person. The menu includes raw oyster to start, which is followed by a first course of cured scallop or crab salad; a middle course of winter greens; a second course featuring glazed lobster or Wagyu short rib; and a dessert of either yuzu lemon frozen yogurt or chocolate mousse. (44 W. 29th St., 212-213-4420, ferrisnyc.com)

Morton's Steakhouse ($59 special): Dimly lit and romantic, Morton's is an upscale establishment that is offering an 8-ounce filet topped with a Whole Maine lobster with bearnaise sauce for $59 on Feb. 8-16 at both of its locations. (551 Fifth Ave. and 136 Washington St., mortons.com)

