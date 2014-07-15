Ample Hills Gowanus opens with an ice cream-churning bicycle

Now you can have your salted crack caramel ice cream, and make it too.

The Gowanus location of Ample Hills Creamery finally opened Tuesday, and just in time for the dead of summer. The widely-acclaimed ice cream shop has pulled out all the stops for its second location: not only is there 3,600 square feet of space, there’s a roof deck, a party space, booths from which to enjoy your sweet, sweet treat and, because DUH, an ice cream-churning bicycle.

This is, afterall, the epicenter of Brooklyn artisinal food making.

The bike from heaven will be available primarily for parties, but anyone is welcome to jump on the machine and give it a whirl, we’re told.

Here’s what co-owner Brian Smith has to say about this Gowanus wonderland, at 305 Nevins St.:

“It’s been a longtime dream of ours to create a kind of ‘ice cream paradise,’ a multi-purpose building all about ice cream–and this space and the Gowanus community have allowed us to realize that idea.”

Smith and wife/ co-owner Jackie Cuscuna can now make four times as much ice cream: praise the foodie gods!