Baked by Melissa’s gluten-free bakery opening in midtown this November

Gluten-free sweet tooths, get excited, Baked by Melissa is officially opening a gluten-free store this November!

New York’s premiere purveyor of one-bite cupcakes is working on a 100% gluten-free bakery adjacent to their midtown store at 526 7th Ave.

All cupcakes will be produced in an entirely separate kitchen from the rest of Baked by Melissa’s tiny treats to ensure there is no cross contamination.

While cupcake flavors are not yet announced — that means we can’t confirm a gluten-free cupcaron — eager fans can walk by the soon-to-be bakery on 7th Avenue, where a sign went up last Thursday.