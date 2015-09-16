Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Eat & Drink

Baked by Melissa’s gluten-free bakery opening in midtown this November

By
0
comments
Posted on

Even tiny little cupcakes can pack in the gluten.

Gluten-free sweet tooths, get excited, Baked by Melissa is officially opening a gluten-free store this November!

New York’s premiere purveyor of one-bite cupcakes is working on a 100% gluten-free bakery adjacent to their midtown store at 526 7th Ave.

All cupcakes will be produced in an entirely separate kitchen from the rest of Baked by Melissa’s tiny treats to ensure there is no cross contamination.

While cupcake flavors are not yet announced — that means we can’t confirm a gluten-free cupcaron — eager fans can walk by the soon-to-be bakery on 7th Avenue, where a sign went up last Thursday.

 

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC