European food offering and service, FELFEL, coming to New York’s and Tri-State Area offices

The Switzerland-based startup, FELFEL, which brings meal solutions to offices in Europe is making its debut in the New York City and the Tri-State Area market.

Founders Emanuel and Daniel Steiner decided to launch their brand in 2014 with the mission to foster a community within the workplace over tasty and nutritious food.

The acclaimed European brand has found ample success in companies such as eBay and BMW, all across the European Union.

Now, to appeal to the New York market, it has collaborated with acclaimed chefs, local farms, small businesses and familiar classics such as LaRina Pastificio & Vino, White Moustache, Laroot World, BKLYN Larder and others.

“New York City and the surrounding metro area is one of the largest working hubs in the world as was learned during my time both living and studying in the city,” said Emanuel Steiner, co-founder and CEO of FELFEL.

These Smart Fridges will be available to employees and will offer daily made meals and snacks ready to eat throughout the workday. A vending machine customized to each workplace likings, packed with meals and snacks from recognized chefs without the need to leave the workplace.

Convenient to employees who do not wish to spend time waiting for delivery or at lines in the nearby food establishments.

“CEOs and management struggle these days to establish work culture and bring people back to the office,” said Steiner. “As employees across the Tri-State Area continue returning to the office, FELFEL is a proven conduit for fostering connected workplaces that attract and retain top talent and we are thrilled to be expanding our footprint across the market,” he added.