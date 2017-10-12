One of Aziz Ansari’s favorite sandwich shops is now operating a full-service, sit-down restaurant at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Parm — the casual Italian-American chain that launched out of a small space on Mulberry Street in Little Italy — has opened its latest outpost on the arena’s Suit Level A, next to Jay Z’s 40/40 Club and Restaurant.

That makes Barclays, according to a news release, the “first arena to feature a full-service restaurant created by James Beard Award nominees and Michelin starred chefs.”

Parm’s creators are chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi and restaurateur Jeff Zalaznick, whose hospitality company, Major Food Group, runs the fine dining establishments Carbone and ZZ’s Clam Bar. Carbone and Torrisi have been nominated for the James Beard Awards’ best chefs category several times.

Their downmarket restaurant serves not only hero sandwiches ($15 to $16) but also classic Italian-American appetizers like mozzarella sticks ($12) and fried calamari ($16), pasta and parm platters served with spicy rotini ($22 to $25) at its larger locations on the Upper West Side and in Battery Park City. (The Parm at Yankees Stadium sells only sandwiches.)

Parm at Barclays Center is open to all ticket holders and offers a to-go option for customers who’d rather eat in their seats while they watch a Nets game or a concert.

