Eat and Drink Big Apple Barbecue 2018 lineup: Hometown Bar-B-Que, Blue Smoke, Hill Country and more Barbecue legends from around the country will cook up everything from St. Louis ribs to Mississippi chicken wings. The Big Apple Barbecue returns to Madison Square Park for the 16th year on June 9 and 10. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Eric Schwortz By Nicole Levy Updated April 4, 2018 12:58 PM Some of the country's best barbecue is headed to Madison Square Park this June. The annual Big Apple Barbecue Block Party returns for its 16th year on June 9 and 10, filling the park with 16 pitmaster teams and their signature meats and sides. Joining their ranks are star whole-animal butchers Erika Nakamura and Jocelyn Guest, whose departure from the Upper West Side restaurant White Gold Butchers last week followed accusations of sexual misconduct leveled against co-owner Ken Friedman several months ago. This year marks their barbecue festival debut. Admission is free to the public, but you'll have to pay for your meat, Southern sides from Root & Bone, baked goods from Sugaree's Bakery and the Original Fried Pie Shop, and drinks. A $125 "FastPass" entitles two ticketholders to express lane access and $100 worth of merchandise. A $250 VIP pass tops those perks with credentials for an open bar at a "VIP 'pit' stop." Proceeds from food and beverage purchases benefit the Madison Square Park Conservancy. This year's musical lineup includes Brooklyn's National Reserve, the Milwaukee folk band Dead Horses and Austin's Emily Wolfe. Here's what the pitmaster teams on the roster are serving this year, for $12 a plate: Jean-Paul Bourgeois, of Blue Smoke in Manhattan — brisket burnt ends with chipotle barbecue sauce and summer corn salad Billy Durney, of Hometown Bar-B-Que in Brooklyn — smoked beef short ribs with pickles and onions Joe Duncan, of Baker's Ribs in Dallas, Texas — St. Louis ribs with jalapeno coleslaw Jonathan and Justin Fox, of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q in Atlanta, Georgia — brisket, jalapeno-cheddar sausage and potato salad Ash Fulk, of Hill Country in Manhattan — brisket with house pickle Sam Jones, of Skylight Inn/Sam Jones BBQ, in Ayden, North Carolina — eastern North Carolina whole hog sandwich with sweet slaw Chris Lilly, of Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur, Alabama — pulled pork sandwich with spicy mustard coleslaw Pat Martin, of Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint in Nashville, Tennessee — west Tennessee whole hog with coleslaw Mike and Amy Mills, of 17th St. BBQ in Murphysboro, Illinois — baby back ribs with tangy pit beans Nick Pihakis, of Jim 'N Nicks Bar-B-Q in Birmingham, Alabama — smoked pork hot links with piemento cheese Ed and Ryan Mitchell, of Ed Mitchell's Que in Raleigh, North Carolina — TBA Garry and Leslie Roark, of Ubon's Barbeque in Yazoo City, Mississippi — Mississippi chicken wings & sausage with Bloody Mary cucumber salad Scott Roberts, of The Salt Lick BBQ in Driftwood, Texas — TBA Rodney Scott, of Rodney Scott's BBQ, Charleston South Carolina — St. Louis Ribs with coleslaw John Stage, of Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Manhattan — St. Louis ribs with beans John Wheeler, of Memphis Barbecue Co. in South Haven, Mississippi — baby back ribs with beans.