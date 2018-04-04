Some of the country's best barbecue is headed to Madison Square Park this June.

The annual Big Apple Barbecue Block Party returns for its 16th year on June 9 and 10, filling the park with 16 pitmaster teams and their signature meats and sides.

Joining their ranks are star whole-animal butchers Erika Nakamura and Jocelyn Guest, whose departure from the Upper West Side restaurant White Gold Butchers last week followed accusations of sexual misconduct leveled against co-owner Ken Friedman several months ago. This year marks their barbecue festival debut.

Admission is free to the public, but you'll have to pay for your meat, Southern sides from Root & Bone, baked goods from Sugaree's Bakery and the Original Fried Pie Shop, and drinks. A $125 "FastPass" entitles two ticketholders to express lane access and $100 worth of merchandise. A $250 VIP pass tops those perks with credentials for an open bar at a "VIP 'pit' stop."

Proceeds from food and beverage purchases benefit the Madison Square Park Conservancy.

This year's musical lineup includes Brooklyn's National Reserve, the Milwaukee folk band Dead Horses and Austin's Emily Wolfe.

Here's what the pitmaster teams on the roster are serving this year, for $12 a plate:

