New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest to debut.

Black Tap Herald Square

One of the best ways to sweeten your summer is with a crazy milkshake. Black Tap is opening a new restaurant in Herald Square with its first full-scale CrazyShake Bar, where diners can watch their favorite treats get made. The new location, now the restaurant chain’s largest in New York, also boasts a mural designed by New York twin artists How and Nosm, an oversized neon boom box and a 4,000 custom-made cassette tape installation. Now open every day from 11 a.m. to midnight; 45 W. 35th St., midtown, blacktap.com

E.A.K. Ramen

Sometimes a big bowl of noodles is all it takes to brighten your day. E.A.K. Ramen combined two different styles of ramen — Tokyo-based shoyu (soy) and Western Japan-based tonkotsu (pork) — to form the new IEKEI style with thick broth, thick noodles, spinach, chashu, nori and aji-tama egg. Dishes include poke bowls, pork ginger gyoza, butakaku pork belly, takoyaki octopus balls and more. Now open Mon.-Fri. from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sat.-Sun. from 11 a.m.-midnight; 360 W. 46th St., Hell’s Kitchen, eakramen.com

The Stand

While The Stand in Union Square will of course be a hub for comedy, the venue is also adding fresh food to its repertoire. Executive chef Harold Villarosa’s menu features ingredients from the Union Square Greenmarket and dishes including brick oven pizzas, rotisserie lamb leg, smoked mussel tartine and more. The comedy club sits just below the restaurant with acts like Judah Friedlander, Ari Shaffir and Bonnie McFarlane. Now open Mon.-Fri. from 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sat.-Sun. from noon-1 a.m.; 116 E. 16th St., Union Square, thestandnyc.com

The Lookout

Pier 17 is popping with food and fun all summer long. But the newest addition, situated on the first floor along the waterfront, is an actual pop-up called The Lookout. The menu is full of New York favorites and carefully curated innovations. Think tacos, hot dogs, meat and cheese plates, beer, cocktails, plenty of desserts and more. The restaurant is open through October with hours Sun.-Thurs. from 3 p.m.-midnight and Fri.-Sat. from 3 p.m.-2 a.m.; 89 South St., Seaport District, pier17ny.com

Arthouse Wine Bar

Starting July 24, visitors to Arthouse Wine Bar will be able to drink their way around the world without ever leaving the Upper West Side. The bar will open with a variety of local and international wines selected by sommelier and beverage director Sam Mushman, of PUBLIC Hotels, and will offer comedy shows and wine-flavored snow cones. Glasses, bottles, flights and seasonal offerings are all on the menu. Now open Sun.-Wed. from 3 p.m.-midnight and Thurs.-Sat. from 3 p.m.-1 a.m.; 2178 Broadway, Upper West Side, arthousehotelnyc.com